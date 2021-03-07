Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Reaches $34.55 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00790733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,809,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,279,117 tokens. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

