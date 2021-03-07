Neo Price Tops $38.59 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $38.59 or 0.00077092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $532.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.00467409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00081348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00458082 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00184238 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

