Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Short Interest Update

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 995,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NEOS opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 578,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

