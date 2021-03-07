NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0352 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.23 million and $5.53 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,964,104,879 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

