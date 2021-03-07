NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,024,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of NetApp worth $104,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

