NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 474.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609,369 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 5.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.30% of NetEase worth $186,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.26. 2,453,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,537. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.