NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of NETGEAR worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 261.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,833 shares of company stock worth $6,793,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

