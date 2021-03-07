NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after buying an additional 463,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after buying an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,484,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

