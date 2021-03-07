Neutrino Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00214430 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

