Neutrino USD 1-Day Volume Tops $941,780.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $171.57 million and approximately $941,780.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00067648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00076765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00081129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.62 or 0.00456474 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 172,040,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,040,364 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

