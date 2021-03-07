Neutron Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $300,097.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00030509 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

