New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.86.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 197.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Gold by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,238 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

