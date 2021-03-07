New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,600 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,641. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $100.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several analysts have commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

