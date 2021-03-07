New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

BEAM stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

