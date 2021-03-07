New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Vicor worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Vicor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

