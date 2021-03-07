New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,575 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Monro worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Monro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Monro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monro by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $68.95.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

