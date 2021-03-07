New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.81 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $921,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $110,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,517.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,100. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

