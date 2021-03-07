New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Alkermes worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alkermes by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 445,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alkermes by 419.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 274,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 234,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of ALKS opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

