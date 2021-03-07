New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,171.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $966.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

