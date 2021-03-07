New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

