New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $126.92 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

