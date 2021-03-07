New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.