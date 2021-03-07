New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,076 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PACW opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.