New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Schrödinger worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR opened at $69.54 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,040,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $86,601,827 over the last 90 days.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

