New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

