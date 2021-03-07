New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

