New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

AJRD stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

