New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Radian Group by 2,752.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

