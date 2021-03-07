New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.25 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of The Buckle worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Buckle by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,629. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

