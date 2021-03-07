New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.28 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML opened at $527.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.72 and a 200 day moving average of $450.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

