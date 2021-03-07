New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of BOX worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BOX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BOX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
