New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Callaway Golf worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $10,485,000.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

