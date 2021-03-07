New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $18.74 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

