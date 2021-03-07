New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.