New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,010 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Hub Group worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hub Group stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

