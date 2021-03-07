New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of EQT worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EQT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in EQT by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

