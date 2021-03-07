New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

