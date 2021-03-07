New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of WESCO International worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

