New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

