New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 150,660 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Teradata worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NYSE:TDC opened at $41.31 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,510 shares of company stock worth $3,415,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

