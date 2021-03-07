New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of TTEC worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

