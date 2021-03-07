New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,700 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after acquiring an additional 401,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

