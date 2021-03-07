New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,900 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $27.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

