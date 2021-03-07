New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,502 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

