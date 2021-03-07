New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 86,343 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Diodes worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

DIOD opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,592.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,056.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.