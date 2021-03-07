New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 90,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.