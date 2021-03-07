New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Black Hills worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after buying an additional 904,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 314,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Hills by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

