Newton Coin Project Market Cap Reaches $41,883.57 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $41,883.57 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

