NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,914.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $46,914.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,801.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.04 or 0.01007917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00362561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000697 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002433 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

