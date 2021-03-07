NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 310.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 15,509,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,154. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

